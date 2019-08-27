Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donald R. Hughes, age 81, of Honey Brook, formerly of Broomall, passed away on August 25, 2019, at his home Born in 1937 to the late Raymond J. and Laura (nee Sketchley) Hughes, in Philadelphia. He married Lois A. Ware in 1969. After graduating from John Bartram High School, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was trained as an Air Traffic Controller. He continued in that position with the Federal Aviation Agency after being honorably discharged in 1961. His FAA employment included the regions of New York City, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia until his retirement in 2002. His musical talents found him as choir director of several area churches including Westminster Presbyterian Church (Philadelphia), Glenolden Congregation Church, and Belmont Baptist Church (Broomall). Additionally, he was a member of the Marple Township Ambulance Corps where he served as President for five years. Don and Lois enjoyed camping throughout Pennsylvania and vacations in Ocean City, NJ, with their family. Lois passed in 2013. Survivors: Sons Larry (Puri), Ken, Dan (Lisa), and Tim (Kathy), 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services: Friends are invited to his viewing Thursday evening 6-8:00 PM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul and Lawrence Road, Broomall, and on Friday, 10:30-11:30 AM in the Springton Lake Presbyterian Church, 3090 S. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square 19073, to be followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. Memorial Donations: Springton Lake Presbyterian Church at the above address. Arrangements: Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
