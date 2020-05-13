(1932-2020) Donald W. Kaiser, 88, of Swarthmore died May 11, 2020 at Brinton Manor. Born and raised in Folcroft, he was the son of the late George and Elsie Eckardt Kaiser and moved to his late residence in 1958. Donald was a graduate of Sharon Hill High School, class of 1950 and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Sun Company for 40 years as a Contract Administrator. Donald was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church and the Young at Heart Seniors. He was a “Mr. Fix-It” and could build and repair anything. Donald enjoyed time with his family, going to Ocean City, NJ, and enjoying good meals and desserts. He spent a lifetime taking good care of his family, working hard, learning about anything and everything, telling stories and jokes and loving to laugh and have a good time with family and friends. Donald was famous for his home brewed Iced Tea (“the Recipe”) which he also shared at picnics, parties and out of the trunk in parking lots! He loved spending time and making memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought him much joy. Donald was predeceased by his siblings, Doris Dietrich, George Kaiser, Ruth McCaul and Evelyn Kunkle. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathleen E. Ritchie Kaiser; his children, Joyce K. Shellenberger (Donald L.) and Kevin W. Kaiser (Sharon); his brother, Robert Kaiser; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Service and Burial: Private with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.