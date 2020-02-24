|
|
Donald William Magnin Sr., 82, of Aston, PA, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 due to complications resulting from his long battle with COPD. Donald was born in Philadelphia on May 15, 1937. He was a 1955 graduate of Chester High School and an Army Veteran. He previously worked for Reynolds Metals in Chester, PA, and later as a security operator for Acme Market Warehouse in Philadelphia, PA. He resided in Aston, PA, for the past 60 years. Don was a sports enthusiast and devoted fan to all of the Philadelphia teams. He also enjoyed model ships and trains, tropical fish, and wildlife. He was the son of the late Marion and Harriet Magnin and loving husband of 55 years to the late Irene McMahon Magnin. He is survived by his son, Don “Chip” Magnin Jr. (Mary Ann); his granddaughter, Kelly (Mike) Englisch; and great-grandson Benjamin. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27th at 10:30AM at the Minshall-Shropshire-Bleyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Thursday, February 27th at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Aston, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020