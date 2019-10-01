Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna DeLeeuw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Agatone DeLeeuw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Agatone DeLeeuw Obituary
Registered Nurse Navy Veteran Donna Agatone DeLeeuw, age 66 of Woodinville, Washington, on August 29th, 2019. Donna grew up in Clifton Heights attended Holy Cross grade school and was a 1971 Cardinal O’Hara High School. Donna worked at TV guide and was an administrative assistant at the Philadelphia Spectrum before going to Widener University and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1983. She then enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. After completing her military career, she moved to Woodinville, Washington. While in Washington she worked at the Virginia Mason Medical Center where she worked her way up to administrator of three satellite outpatient surgical offices. Donna is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Sarah Agatone. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery DeLeeuw of Seattle and Steven DeLeeuw of North Carolina; her sister Patsy and her husband Dennis Kennedy; nephews Gil, Douglas, Jeffery and her niece Denise. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5th at 11AM and the family will greet friends and relatives after 10:30. Burial will be Private Local arrangements are by Williams-Lombardo Funeral Home, Clifton Heights, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
Download Now