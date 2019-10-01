|
Registered Nurse Navy Veteran Donna Agatone DeLeeuw, age 66 of Woodinville, Washington, on August 29th, 2019. Donna grew up in Clifton Heights attended Holy Cross grade school and was a 1971 Cardinal O’Hara High School. Donna worked at TV guide and was an administrative assistant at the Philadelphia Spectrum before going to Widener University and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1983. She then enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. After completing her military career, she moved to Woodinville, Washington. While in Washington she worked at the Virginia Mason Medical Center where she worked her way up to administrator of three satellite outpatient surgical offices. Donna is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Sarah Agatone. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery DeLeeuw of Seattle and Steven DeLeeuw of North Carolina; her sister Patsy and her husband Dennis Kennedy; nephews Gil, Douglas, Jeffery and her niece Denise. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5th at 11AM and the family will greet friends and relatives after 10:30. Burial will be Private Local arrangements are by Williams-Lombardo Funeral Home, Clifton Heights, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019