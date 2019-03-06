Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Leitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna D. (Paul) Leitch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna D. (Paul) Leitch Obituary
Donna D. Leitch (nee Paul), 75, of Lansdowne, PA died March 4, 2019 at Broomall Rehab and Nursing Center. Born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, she graduated from John Bartram High School. Donna was the widow of John H. Leitch, to whom she was married 52 years at the time of his death in 2015. She was a longtime member of the Lansdowne Baptist Church, and served as Treasurer for many years, the American Baptist Womens Assoc. and the Parkinsons Support Group. She was a reader and loved island travel and cruising. Donna is survived by her devoted sons Thomas R. Leitch and David J. Leitch; her sisters Charlene Adney and Linda Paul; and loving grandson Mark D. Leitch. Funeral Service is Monday at 11 AM where family and friends may call from 10 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050, and on Sunday evening at the Lansdowne Baptist Church, Lansdowne Ave & LaCrosse Avenue, Lansdowne, from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named Baptist Church would be appreciated. wwwdoylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now