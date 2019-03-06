|
Donna D. Leitch (nee Paul), 75, of Lansdowne, PA died March 4, 2019 at Broomall Rehab and Nursing Center. Born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, she graduated from John Bartram High School. Donna was the widow of John H. Leitch, to whom she was married 52 years at the time of his death in 2015. She was a longtime member of the Lansdowne Baptist Church, and served as Treasurer for many years, the American Baptist Womens Assoc. and the Parkinsons Support Group. She was a reader and loved island travel and cruising. Donna is survived by her devoted sons Thomas R. Leitch and David J. Leitch; her sisters Charlene Adney and Linda Paul; and loving grandson Mark D. Leitch. Funeral Service is Monday at 11 AM where family and friends may call from 10 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050, and on Sunday evening at the Lansdowne Baptist Church, Lansdowne Ave & LaCrosse Avenue, Lansdowne, from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named Baptist Church would be appreciated. wwwdoylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019