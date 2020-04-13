|
|
Donna (Breton) Forde, 77, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. She was the wife of Declan John Forde and mother of four beautiful children: Joan, Tara, Sean and Stephen; whom she loved very much. Donna was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She attended nursing school at Boston Children’s Hospital where she became employed after graduation. It was in the hospital cafeteria where she met her husband, Declan, while they sat together and complained about how bad the food was. Three days later, she brought him home to her parent’s house for Easter dinner. She always believed and taught her family that everyone was welcome at the table, as no one should be alone or hungry. From that point on, Donna and Declan spent the next 56 years together. They built a family and legacy that we all aspire to live up to. In 1977, Donna relocated to Havertown, Pa with her family. She began working at Lankenau Hospital in the Mother Baby Unit and NICU. It was her true calling to be a nurse who helped bring life into the World and care for children. Donna was best known for her loving heart, eternal optimism and compassionate care for others. Even after retirement, she continued to watch her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbor’s and doctor’s children. In Havertown, she was often referred to as ”Everyone’s Mommom” because she treated all children as if they were her own. In addition to family values, Donna was also very passionate about reading, learning and staying up to date with scientific discovery and politics. She was like a walking encyclopedia full of so much knowledge that she loved to share. Donna uniquely touched every life she came in contact with and made them better people in the process. She will be forever missed by all who knew her! Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Edith & Gerry and her grandson, Rocky. She is survived by her Husband, Declan. Siblings: Linda, Laura, Stasha, Michael and Stephen. Children: Tara (Charles), Sean (Donna), Stephen (Sally) and Joan (Joe). Grandchildren: Ashlie (Brian), Eric (Katrina), Amber (Jesse), Ryder, Lyndsie, Taylor, Madison, Luke, Ciara, Alexis, Justin and Mia. Great-Grandchildren: Braden, Chase, Brooklyn, Declan and Wyatt. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. This website will be updated as information for the services becomes available. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s name can be made to the charity, Philabundance, 3616 Galloway Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, which she was very passionate about helping in any manner she could.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2020