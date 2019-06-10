Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Justice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Lee Justice Obituary
Donna Lee Justice, age 53, of Broomall, PA passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019 at home.
A resident of Broomall, PA all of her life, Donna graduated from Marple Newtown High School, class of 1984. She married her husband, Jamie 34 years ago, together they had one child, Jimmy. Donna was known for her wit, and always enjoyed the company of family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, camping and cooking. In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her parents, Sheldon "Skip" and Karen Broadbelt and a brother and his wife, Dell and Laura Broadbelt.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, 5-7pm at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA. Friends and relatives are all invited.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now