Donna Lee Justice, age 53, of Broomall, PA passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019 at home.
A resident of Broomall, PA all of her life, Donna graduated from Marple Newtown High School, class of 1984. She married her husband, Jamie 34 years ago, together they had one child, Jimmy. Donna was known for her wit, and always enjoyed the company of family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, camping and cooking. In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her parents, Sheldon "Skip" and Karen Broadbelt and a brother and his wife, Dell and Laura Broadbelt.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, 5-7pm at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA. Friends and relatives are all invited.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on June 10, 2019