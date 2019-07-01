Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ruffo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Tagliaferri) Ruffo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. (Tagliaferri) Ruffo Obituary
Donna M. (nee Tagliaferri) Ruffo, 62, of Upper Darby, PA, died June 29, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice. Born, raised and a lifetime resident of Upper Darby, she attended Upper Darby High School. Donna had been employed as a Retail Merchandiser for Acosta. She was an amazing storyteller, who enjoyed time with family and friends, but most especially with her grandson Jason.
A fan of oldies, she also loved dancing. Survivors: include her children, Raymond (Jessica) Fosmire, Stephanie (Steven) Price and Samantha (Andre Juliano) Ruffo; her mother, Dolores Tagliaferri, sister, Patti (John) McGilligan and grandson, Jason. She was predeceased by her father John Tagliaferri and sister, Debbie Leahy.
Her Funeral Service will be 11AM, Wed, at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd, ; Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 10 am.
Memorial donations may be made to PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in Daily Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now