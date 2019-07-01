|
|
Donna M. (nee Tagliaferri) Ruffo, 62, of Upper Darby, PA, died June 29, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice. Born, raised and a lifetime resident of Upper Darby, she attended Upper Darby High School. Donna had been employed as a Retail Merchandiser for Acosta. She was an amazing storyteller, who enjoyed time with family and friends, but most especially with her grandson Jason.
A fan of oldies, she also loved dancing. Survivors: include her children, Raymond (Jessica) Fosmire, Stephanie (Steven) Price and Samantha (Andre Juliano) Ruffo; her mother, Dolores Tagliaferri, sister, Patti (John) McGilligan and grandson, Jason. She was predeceased by her father John Tagliaferri and sister, Debbie Leahy.
Her Funeral Service will be 11AM, Wed, at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd, ; Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 10 am.
Memorial donations may be made to PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in Daily Times on July 1, 2019