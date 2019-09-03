|
|
Donna M. Shaw, 78, of Folsom, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in the city of Chester, Donna worked as a waitress for over 22 years at F.W. Woolworth in Chester. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. She is survived by her son, Al Kokoszka and her daughter, Denise Skrobak (John). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Mariotti (Al) and Jessica McLeod (Seth), and 3 great grandchildren, Cole, Mariell, and Lucus. Services and Interment are Private. Donations to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Ste. 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422, would be appreciated by the family. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019