Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Donna Marie Christensen passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019 at the age of 70.She was a resident of Oxford, formerly of Ridley Twp. Loving daughter of Olympia & the late Elmer Christensen. Devoted mother of Jon (Shannon) Collier, Tanya (James) Pinto & Christopher (Keri) Collier. Dear sister of Gladys, Joy & the late Andrew. Also survived by her six grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday after 10am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Service at 11am. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019
