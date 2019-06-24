|
Donna Marie Christensen passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019 at the age of 70.She was a resident of Oxford, formerly of Ridley Twp. Loving daughter of Olympia & the late Elmer Christensen. Devoted mother of Jon (Shannon) Collier, Tanya (James) Pinto & Christopher (Keri) Collier. Dear sister of Gladys, Joy & the late Andrew. Also survived by her six grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday after 10am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Service at 11am. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019