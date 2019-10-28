|
|
Donna Marie Huppman, age 68, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Paoli Hospital. Born on May 15, 1951 in Chester, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine (Cunningham) Huppman.
Donna attended Our Lady of Charity School in Brookhaven, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan. She was a graduate of Harcum College, and received her Bachelors in Special Education from Millersville University. She retired from Vanguard. Donna was a passionate member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Royersford, where she was active in many ways. She volunteered her time with the Special Olympics and the Dave Thomas Foundation. Beyond all else, her family was the light of her life, and she cherished the time she spent with them all.
Donna is survived by five siblings, Lawrence Huppman of Newark, DE, Kenneth (Nancy) Huppman of Media, PA, David (Sandra) Huppman of Morton, PA, Joseph (Karen) Huppman of Brookhaven, PA and Mary Beth (Tom Sr.) Kuypers of Far Hills, NJ; fifteen nieces and nephews and fifteen great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Michael C. Huppman, Sr., husband of Theresa of Brookhaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Street at Lewis Road, Royersford, PA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Tadeusz Gorka. Burial will be held in the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Friends will be received from 8:30 am - 10:30 am Tuesday at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA 19468. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation, 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019