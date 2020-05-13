Donna (Walker) McClain
Donna McClain (nee Walker), age 75, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on May 7, 2020. Donna was a graduate of Haverford High School, She lived in Delaware and Montgomery Counties before moving to Phoenix, AZ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a loyal and loving friend to many, but her family was always her life’s work. Donna was always available for anyone who needed her help. She became a special friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, William, her loving children Irene McClain, William (Guy) McClain (Marie) and David McClain (Amy), her grandchildren Devon McKinley, Trevor McClain, Hannah McClain and Everett McClain. Sister of Linda DiGiacomo (Tony) and Denise Tulli (John). Also survived by her niece, Angel Lynn (Michael). Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services and interment are private. Donna, may God bless you and may you Rest in Peace. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
