Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ruth Daley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Ruth Daley Obituary
Donna Ruth Daley, 67, of Leck Kill and formerly of Brookhaven, PA passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. Donna was born in Providence, RI on August 29, 1952, a daughter of the late Donna J. (Neilson) and William D Zimmerman. She worked as a LPN last working as a Hospice Nurse for Genesis HealthCare. Donna is survived by a son, MAJ Serigo, husband of MSG Doris Contreras, of TX; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Jeanne Bankes, Eva Scull, RuthAnn Stiely and her husband Paul, and Helen Zimmerman; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother. William D Zimmerman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book please visit www.srrfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -