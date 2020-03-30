|
Donna Ruth Daley, 67, of Leck Kill and formerly of Brookhaven, PA passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. Donna was born in Providence, RI on August 29, 1952, a daughter of the late Donna J. (Neilson) and William D Zimmerman. She worked as a LPN last working as a Hospice Nurse for Genesis HealthCare. Donna is survived by a son, MAJ Serigo, husband of MSG Doris Contreras, of TX; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Jeanne Bankes, Eva Scull, RuthAnn Stiely and her husband Paul, and Helen Zimmerman; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother. William D Zimmerman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book please visit www.srrfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2020