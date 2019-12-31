Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
For more information about
Donna Wilkinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
2412 West 3rd Street
Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
2412 West 3rd Street
Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Wilkinson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Wilkinson Obituary
Donna Wilkinson (nee Wesolowski), age 70, of Bear, DE, sister of the late Nicholas Wesolowski. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Wilmington University (College of Business). She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and cooking. Survived: Daughter; Kimberly Cerminara (Ryan), Step daughters; Cindy Vadden (Tom), Sandy Calderhead (Bill), Beverly Wilkinson, Brothers; Joseph Wesolowski, David Wesolowski (Tracey), Michael Wesolowski (Sue Lanza), also survived by 6 Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends may attend a visitation on Friday, 01/03/2020, 5 - 7 PM, at the KANIEFSKI KENDUS D’ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME of TRAINER, 3900 West 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061. And on Saturday, 01/04/2020, 9:00 - 9:45 AM at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 2412 West 3rd Street, Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Service, 10:00 AM. Interment at Lawn Croft Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -