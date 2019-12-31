|
|
Donna Wilkinson (nee Wesolowski), age 70, of Bear, DE, sister of the late Nicholas Wesolowski. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Wilmington University (College of Business). She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and cooking. Survived: Daughter; Kimberly Cerminara (Ryan), Step daughters; Cindy Vadden (Tom), Sandy Calderhead (Bill), Beverly Wilkinson, Brothers; Joseph Wesolowski, David Wesolowski (Tracey), Michael Wesolowski (Sue Lanza), also survived by 6 Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends may attend a visitation on Friday, 01/03/2020, 5 - 7 PM, at the KANIEFSKI KENDUS D’ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME of TRAINER, 3900 West 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061. And on Saturday, 01/04/2020, 9:00 - 9:45 AM at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 2412 West 3rd Street, Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Service, 10:00 AM. Interment at Lawn Croft Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020