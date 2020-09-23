Dora Costa, 96, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 surrounded by her children. Dora was born outside of Pittsburgh, PA on April 21, 1924 and was a long time resident of Sharon Hill and Glenolden, PA. She graduated nursing school in 1944 and subsequently cared for WWII veterans at Ohio Valley Hospital. In 1947 Dora met Navy Chief Warrant Officer, Angelo Costa, and after a whirlwind two week courtship, they married before Angelo shipped out to the Pacific Theatre. Their incredible romance lasted 67 years and only ended when the love of her life died in 2014. Dora was a member of Holy Spirit Church and actively involved in the Home and School Assoc. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, and working in her garden, but her real passion was baking. Her talent in the kitchen was such that family and friends all recognized her as a world-class baker. Most of all, Dora will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She raised 4 children and was also a big part of the lives of her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Angelo, father Ermanguildo Dal Bosco, mother Margaret Dal Bosco Cosimo, and siblings John, Mary, Sylvia, and Gilda. Survivors: Loving mother of Pat (Dolly) Costa, Marcia (John) DiDonato, Carol Costa, and John Costa, cherished grandmother of Maria (Anthony) Ippolito, Daniel Costa, Michael (Cori) DiDonato, and Nicholas Costa, dear great grandmother of John and Christopher Ippolito. Funeral Mass: 11AM on Friday, Sept. 25, at St George’s Catholic Church, Lamont Avenue, Glenolden PA. The family respectfully requests that everyone who attends mass wear a mask and practice appropriate social distancing. Mass will be broadcast through ZOOM, please check MCGFH.com
for Service Details and Zoom Information. Viewing and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, in her memory, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19104. Online Condolences: MCGFH.com