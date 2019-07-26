Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kauranen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Kauranen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Kauranen Obituary
1934-2019 Doris A. Kauranen, 85, of Aston died July 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Granite Run. Born in Philadelphia, she lived at her late residence for 58 years. Doris was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School. During her lifetime, she worked at the Pennsylvania Railroad, the Franklin Mint, and was a supervisor in the duplicating department at Delaware County Community College. Doris had a keen interest in sports and was a gung-ho Philadelphia Phillies fan who enjoyed attending their spring training and baseball games for many years. She also loved bowling and was a member of a league for most of her adult life. When not at a Phillies game you could find her playing golf, completing crossword puzzles, reading, traveling or enjoying the casinos. Doris was a member of the Aston Seniors where she had many friends. She was the wife of the late Eino A. Kauranen, her husband of 25 years, who died in 2010; mother of the late John W. DiAddezio; daughter of the late Gustus and Anna Broniewicz Boncek and sister of the late Joan Volpone. Doris is survived by her daughters, Margot McElwee (Fred), Susan A. Kozak (Michael); grandchildren, Timothy DiAddezio, Jaclyn Viereck, Ralph McCulley, Cressy and Aaron McElwee and five great grandchildren. Funeral service and burial were held. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.