1934-2019 Doris A. Kauranen, 85, of Aston died July 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Granite Run. Born in Philadelphia, she lived at her late residence for 58 years. Doris was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School. During her lifetime, she worked at the Pennsylvania Railroad, the Franklin Mint, and was a supervisor in the duplicating department at Delaware County Community College. Doris had a keen interest in sports and was a gung-ho Philadelphia Phillies fan who enjoyed attending their spring training and baseball games for many years. She also loved bowling and was a member of a league for most of her adult life. When not at a Phillies game you could find her playing golf, completing crossword puzzles, reading, traveling or enjoying the casinos. Doris was a member of the Aston Seniors where she had many friends. She was the wife of the late Eino A. Kauranen, her husband of 25 years, who died in 2010; mother of the late John W. DiAddezio; daughter of the late Gustus and Anna Broniewicz Boncek and sister of the late Joan Volpone. Doris is survived by her daughters, Margot McElwee (Fred), Susan A. Kozak (Michael); grandchildren, Timothy DiAddezio, Jaclyn Viereck, Ralph McCulley, Cressy and Aaron McElwee and five great grandchildren. Funeral service and burial were held. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019