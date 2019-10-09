|
|
1944-2019 Doris A. Olson, 75, of Springfield, died October 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late August Gransbach and Susan Virginia Balthaser Olson and resided in Drexel Hill before moving to her residence 20 years ago. Doris was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, class of 1962 and was a former model. She enjoyed dancing and was a regular on American Bandstand with Dick Clark. Doris was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who loved tennis, the shore and animals, especially her dogs, Neige, Peaches and many that followed, but most important was her family. Doris was predeceased by her brother, August C. Olson. She was the wife of Giacinto “James” Camillo Piampiano; loving mother of Danielle Piampiano (Rudy), David Piampiano (Caitlin); cherished Mom Mom to Nicholas, Leo, Alexandra and Carmella; and sister of Suzanne Rechner (Bill). Celebration of Life: 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to World Wildlife Fund or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019