Doris C. Banes (nee: Hilferty), 85 of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. Doris (Mom-Mom) created a world of love, family and happiness. She was thoughtful, kind, and generous with a great sense of humor. Her smile is forever imprinted on our hearts. Her impact was felt far beyond her family and we are gratified to know she touched so many lives during her time here on earth. She was predeceased by her loving husband John E. Banes; sons, John and Edward Banes and Daughter-in-law Susan Banes. Doris is survived by her children; Kathy (Jim) Duffy, Nancy (Gary) Nolan, Peggy (Jim) Sullivan, Eileen (Michael) Coleman, Patty Banes, Stephen (Gloria) Banes and Chrissy (Brian) Boyle. Also survived by Daughter-in-Law Linda Banes, 40 grandchildren & 30 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, May 13, 9am, Church of St. Dorothy, Township Line and Burmont Rd. Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to her Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am in the Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Ed Banes Scholarship Fund, PO Box 675, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019