Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl L. Foster Funeral Home
1100 Kerlin Street
Chester, PA 19013
610-874-2877
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. (Harper) Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris D. (Harper) Walker Obituary
Doris D. Walker “nee Harper” age 83 of Chester, Pa. departed this life on May 4, 2019. Doris was predeceased by her parents; Arsby and Bessie Harper and her husband; William Walker Sr. (Slim) She leaves to carry on her memories her sons, William A. Walker Jr. and David L. Walker; grandchildren, David Walker, Jordan Walker and Kayla P.C. Walker. Viewing: Friday, May 17, 2019, 9 am-11:00 am Service: Friday, May 17, 2019 11:00 am at St. John AUMP Church, 711 Avenue of the State, Chester, PA Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now