Doris D. Walker “nee Harper” age 83 of Chester, Pa. departed this life on May 4, 2019. Doris was predeceased by her parents; Arsby and Bessie Harper and her husband; William Walker Sr. (Slim) She leaves to carry on her memories her sons, William A. Walker Jr. and David L. Walker; grandchildren, David Walker, Jordan Walker and Kayla P.C. Walker. Viewing: Friday, May 17, 2019, 9 am-11:00 am Service: Friday, May 17, 2019 11:00 am at St. John AUMP Church, 711 Avenue of the State, Chester, PA Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019