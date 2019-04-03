Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Doris E. Barlow Furlong, age 89, of Upland, PA, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Doris graduated from Chester High School. She was a member of Upland Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed gardening and was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with her granddaughters. Wife of the late Edward W. Furlong, III; sister of the late Eleanor Marie Barlow, David Barlow and John “Jackie” Barlow. Survivors: Daughters: Janice Swanson and Carolyn (Glenn) Moir; Granddaughters: Alyson Kuchinski and Deanna Kuchinski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday, April 8th after 10:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Monday, April 8th at 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Upland Baptist Church, 325 Main St, Upland, PA 19015. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019
