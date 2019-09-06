Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Doris Smith
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church
727 Harvard Avenue
Swarthmore, PA
Doris Greene "Dorie" Smith

Doris Greene "Dorie" Smith Obituary
Doris (Dorie) Greene Smith, age 87, formerly of Wallingford, died September 4, 2019 of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. A graduate of Swarthmore High School, 1951 and the University of Delaware 1955, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Ethel Greene, founders of Keystone School of Business in Swarthmore. Following graduation from the University of Delaware, she joined the faculty at Keystone and served in the administration of the school. During her time as a typing teacher, she met her future husband, Al, who later became the director of the school following the retirement and death of Dorie’s parents. Al and Dorie were blessed with three children and four grandchildren. During the early years, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home in the US and Canada and taking a memorable family trip to Europe. They also enjoyed many years performing magic and puppet shows throughout the tri-county area. Dorie was known for her artistic talents as a painter, designer, and sculpture and was the recipient of many awards. She was a member of the Eastern Business Teachers Association, the Art League of Delaware County, the Artists Guild of Delaware County, the Quaker Village Puppeteers, and a 72 year member of Swarthmore Presbyterian Church where she was married in a very unique double wedding with her beloved sister. A devoted wife and mother, she will be remembered for her deep love of her family, her compassion for those in need, her fun loving sense of humor, and the best, most generous fudge maker ever. She is predeceased by her brother Robert R. Greene and sister Lois Greene Haines and survived by Alfred, her devoted husband of 62 years; daughter Sandra Tracy (Jim) of Bellingham, MA, daughter Sharon Smith of Exton, PA, son Steven Smith of Media, PA, and four grandchildren, Rebekah, Joshua, Erin, and Christan Tracy. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14, at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Avenue, Swarthmore, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
