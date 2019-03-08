Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Heygood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Heygood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris J. Heygood Obituary
1927 - 2019 Doris J. Heygood, 92, of Chester, PA, entered into peaceful rest on March 3, 2019 at Fair Acres Nursing Home while surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Walter Heygood Sr. (“Mr. Money”) Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Providence Baptist Church, 1100 W. 2nd Street, Chester, PA 19013. The public may view from 9-11 A.M. at the church. An Eastern Star Ceremony will take place at 10:00 A.M. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Township, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now