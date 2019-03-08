|
|
1927 - 2019 Doris J. Heygood, 92, of Chester, PA, entered into peaceful rest on March 3, 2019 at Fair Acres Nursing Home while surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Walter Heygood Sr. (“Mr. Money”) Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Providence Baptist Church, 1100 W. 2nd Street, Chester, PA 19013. The public may view from 9-11 A.M. at the church. An Eastern Star Ceremony will take place at 10:00 A.M. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Township, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019