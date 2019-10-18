Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Stahl Obituary
Doris Stahl, 94, passed away October 14, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice. Born in Chester, she resided in Brookhaven since 1960, moving to Chestnut Ridge only 5 months ago. She was a graduate of Chester High School and received her Nursing degree from the military. She was an RN for Crozer Chester Medical Center for 35 years before her retirement. Doris was a member of Our Lady of Charity Church, Brookhaven and was extremely active in the in Norwood where she was the President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to bowl in the Cambridge Estates Bowling League and loved playing pinochle with her friends and dancing with her husband. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years Theodore “Ted” Stahl, who passed away in 2017; her son Thomas Stahl; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her loving daughter Patricia Bailey (Ernie) and her daughter in law Laura Stahl; 3 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday 11am, October 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Thursday 10-11am at the church. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA, 19064. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crozer Keystone Hospice, Attn: Kim Samuel, 200 w. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA, 19064. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
Download Now