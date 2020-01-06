|
1929-2020 Doris V. Burns Eisele, 90, of Riddle Village died January 2, 2020 at her residence. Born in Darby, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Elva Shinn Burns and grew up in Southwest Philadelphia. Doris also resided in Glenolden and Aston before moving to her late residence five years ago. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and was employed by J.C. Penney in the jewelry department at the Granite Run Mall before retiring in 1999. Doris was fashionable with a passion for jewelry and clothing and enjoyed shopping and traveling with her husband. She had a great “Gift of Gab” that made everyone feel loved and special. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a cherished grand and great grandmother. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Carl S. Eisele, Jr., who died April 18, 2011. As a widow Doris always thought of, spoke of and dreamed of her loving husband, Carl and the day she would join him again. She was the mother of Craig S. Eisele, Carol Sue Tharp (Richard), Christina E. Kopeika-Bryson (Ken), Carl S. Eisele, III (Michele) and Chris S. Eisele (Kristin); grandmother of D. Ashanthi, Katjia, Arianna, Tirana, and Sierra (deceased) Eisele, Joshua (Shelby), Christie-Lynn and Courtney Kopeika, Erika Carl (Dan), Gabbey and Gunnar Eisele and Melanie, Jeremy, Zachary and Anthony Eisele; great grandmother of Sophie Grace Carl; and sister of Robert J. Burns, Eileen Burns Binkowski, John E. “Buddy” Burns, and Margaret Burns Stutman Funeral Mass: 11:30 AM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 10-11:15 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to America’s Vet Dogs, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 7, 2020