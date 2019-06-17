Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
1 Secane Drive
Secane, PA
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Dorothea T. (Skinner) Watson

Dorothea T. (Skinner) Watson Obituary
Dorothea T. Watson (nee Skinner) age 84 of Holmes, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 14, 1935 in Philadelphia to the late Thomas & Margaret Skinner. She resided in the Holmes section of Ridley Township for over 53 years. She was the last to have survived out of 13 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood and again on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane. Mass will begin Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Contributions in her honor may be made to Delaware Hospice c/o Memorial Gifts, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd FL., Newark, DE 19711. or online at www.delawarehospice.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019
