Dorothea T. Watson (nee Skinner) age 84 of Holmes, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 14, 1935 in Philadelphia to the late Thomas & Margaret Skinner. She resided in the Holmes section of Ridley Township for over 53 years. She was the last to have survived out of 13 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood and again on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane. Mass will begin Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Contributions in her honor may be made to Delaware Hospice c/o Memorial Gifts, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd FL., Newark, DE 19711. or online at www.delawarehospice.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019