Dorothy Klein
Dorothy A. "Dot" Klein

Dorothy A. "Dot" Klein

Dorothy A. "Dot" Klein Obituary
Dorothy “Dot” A. Klein, age 86, of Chadds Ford, PA passed away on February 7, 2019 at Naamans Creek Country Manor. Born in Greenwich, CT and raised in Harrison, NY, while she had previously resided in Philadelphia; since the 1970s, she had lived in Concord Twp. Dot graduated from St. Louis University receiving her Bachelors Degree in Accounting. She retired with over 30 years of service from the County of Delaware as Director of Human Services. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Medical Mission Sisters and was formerly a firefighter and EMT with the Concordville Fire Company. In addition to her parents, Albert and Elizabeth Klein, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Albert G. Klein, Jr. and John “Jack” F. Klein. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Alexander S. Diamond and a sister, Barbara R. Klein. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 10AM to 11AM at Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA followed by a 11AM Memorial Service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to either the Medical Missionary Sisters, 8400 Pine Rd., Phila., PA 19111 or the Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342 or the Concordville Fire Co., P.O. Box 70, Concordville, PA 19331. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
