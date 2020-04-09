Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Moore-Graziani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. (Clyde) Moore-Graziani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. (Clyde) Moore-Graziani Obituary
Dorothy A. Moore-Graziani (nee Clyde), 88, of Wallingford, formerly of Drexel Hill, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Phila., she was the loving daughter of the late Francis and Alice (nee Ullmann) Clyde. Dorothy was first married to the late Samuel Moore - with whom she had five children and later she was fortunate to meet her dance partner and devoted husband, the late William Graziani. She was the loving mother of William R. (Betsy) Moore, Samuel F. (Roni) Moore, the late Michael J. (Maureen)Moore , Nancy L. (Mark) Radomile , and David J. (Judy) Moore; devoted grandmother of Rebecca (Eric), Christopher (Lauren), Michael, William Jr. (MaryKate), Sean (Krista), Kristen, Lisa, Michael Jr. (Joanna), Jamie (Kenneth), Ryan, Alexis, Danielle, James, Shane, and Faith; the dear great-grandmother of ten. Dorothy is also survived by her Graziani family Gloria (Jerry) Ehrhart, Carol (Mike) Walsh, and William (Corina) Graziani Jr., as well as their children and grand children. Known for her strength, courage, and selflessness- Dorothy loved to dance, read, and spend time with her family. Recently she enjoyed sharing fond memories of years gone by. Services and Interment will be private. (Toppitzer Funeral Home) Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -