|
|
Dorothy A. Moore-Graziani (nee Clyde), 88, of Wallingford, formerly of Drexel Hill, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Phila., she was the loving daughter of the late Francis and Alice (nee Ullmann) Clyde. Dorothy was first married to the late Samuel Moore - with whom she had five children and later she was fortunate to meet her dance partner and devoted husband, the late William Graziani. She was the loving mother of William R. (Betsy) Moore, Samuel F. (Roni) Moore, the late Michael J. (Maureen)Moore , Nancy L. (Mark) Radomile , and David J. (Judy) Moore; devoted grandmother of Rebecca (Eric), Christopher (Lauren), Michael, William Jr. (MaryKate), Sean (Krista), Kristen, Lisa, Michael Jr. (Joanna), Jamie (Kenneth), Ryan, Alexis, Danielle, James, Shane, and Faith; the dear great-grandmother of ten. Dorothy is also survived by her Graziani family Gloria (Jerry) Ehrhart, Carol (Mike) Walsh, and William (Corina) Graziani Jr., as well as their children and grand children. Known for her strength, courage, and selflessness- Dorothy loved to dance, read, and spend time with her family. Recently she enjoyed sharing fond memories of years gone by. Services and Interment will be private. (Toppitzer Funeral Home) Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020