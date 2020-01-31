|
|
Dorothy C. Horton (nee Barlow), age 95, of Brookhaven, PA, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Catholic High School, Moylan, PA. Dottie was a clerk at Baldwin Locomotive, Eddystone, PA. Mrs. Horton was a devoted parishioner at The Church of Our Lady of Charity, where she volunteered at the school cafeteria. Most of all, she cherished her family and home. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Hunt) Barlow; wife of the late Frank J. Horton; sister of the late Joseph Barlow, Mildred Leary and Rita Nelson; mother in law of the late Russell Smythe and James Longhurst, Sr. Survivors: Daughters: Dorothy Smythe and Mary Lou Longhurst Grandchildren: James (Melissa) Longhurst, Jr. and Rachael (Brian) D’Ambrosio Sister: Patricia Dombroskie Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, February 6th from 9:30-10:15AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd. Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Thursday, February 6th at 10:30AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020