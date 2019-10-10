|
Dorothy C. Scanlan (nee Fagan), the matriarch of the Scanlan family, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 surrounded by her children, their spouses and grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years John J. Scanlan Sr. who passed away in 2003; daughter Margaret Mary Lent; sisters Anna Ward, Frances Broida, and Catherine Mannella; brothers William Fagan and Martin Fagan. Survived by her children: Mary Kelly (Joe), Maureen Blisard (Bob), John Jr. (Tammy), Kevin (Bridie), Jerry (Theresa), Anne Antonelli (Bob), Bill (Chrissy), Joseph (Cathy) and Robert (Kate); Mom-Mom to 26 grandchildren and GG-Mom to 31 great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Mary Dougherty and Sister Anne William, SSJ and brothers Paul and Joseph Fagan along with many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was the daughter of William and Sarah Fagan, born December 2, 1928 and grew up in Norwood, PA. She was a graduate of St. Gabriel’s of Norwood and Notre Dame High School. Dorothy resided in Sharon Hill for over 50 years before moving to Ridley to live with her daughter Mary and family. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their sporting events, activities, and various religious and life milestones. Member of the Retired Oil Workers of Marcus Hook, Monsignor Bonner Mother’s Club, Girl Scout troop leader, and active member of Holy Spirit Parish. Visitation will be 6-8pm Sunday, October 13th at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, October 14th at Notre Dame DeLourdes Church, 950 Michigan Ave, Swarthmore. Final resting place will be SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 or the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave, Merion, PA 19066 Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 12, 2019