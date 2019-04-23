|
|
Dorothy Cecelia Varlan Stryke (nee Lanahan), of Wallingford, passed away April 19, 2019 at her home with family at her side. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Annie Mariah Burke Lanahan. Dorothy attended Chester High School and was employed by Thomas Wynne, L.P. as a bookkeeper. After retirement, she enjoyed the beach, traveling, ballroom dancing, and trips with St. Kevin’s and St. Rose of Lima’s senior groups. A devoted mother, Dorothy will be dearly missed by her family and friends, especially for her sense of humor. She was predeceased by her husband, John George Varlan and second husband, William Paul Stryke; and her siblings, Kathleen Baker, Anne Westman, Edward and Joseph Lanahan. Dorothy was the beloved mother of Fily (Marian) Wolczek and Ann (Jack) Schoen; grandmother of Tyler (Michelle), Brett (Taylor), and Ryan Schoen, and Marian Wolczek, Jr.; great grandmother of Charli, Lexi, Tyler, and Jason Schoen, and Marcel Wolczek; also survived by two beloved nephews, Dennis (Janice) Westman and Joseph (William Mulherin) Baker. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Media Presbyterian Church, 30 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063 where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cityteam Chester, 634 Sproul Street, Chester, PA 19013. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019