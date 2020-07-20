Dorothy E. Amundson 78, a longtime resident of Ridley Park, died on July 15, 2020. Dorothy was last employed as a server for Marriott Hotels at the Philadelphia Airport and previously was a Recreation Assistant at Conner-Williams Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1959 and a member of the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church. Dorothy was a kind, charitable and giving person. Most important was her faith, her sons, sisters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Armand J. and Sue Stevenson Courchaine and sister of the late Patty Harper. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Eric J. Amundson (Ronda), Dennis J. Amundson (Janet), Christopher K. Amundson (Lisa) and Daniel S. Amundson (Tami); her sisters, Joan Nowicki, Kitty McArdle, Suzanne Pettyjohn and Jeannie Bell; also, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Graveside Service 11AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Memorial gifts to Main Line Hospice, 240 North Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087 www.whiteluttrell.com