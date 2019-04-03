|
|
Dorothy “Dottie” Freeman (nee Monteith), of Chester Heights, PA, formerly of Glenolden, PA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on April 1, 2019 at the age 81. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis C. Freeman and her parents William and Margaret (Blackburn) Monteith. Dottie is survived by longtime partner Allan Teal and the following children: Charles (Ruth) Freeman, John (Ichiko) Freeman, Cheryl Goyda; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and her siblings: Margaret Haglin, William Monteith, Ruth (Charles) Freeman. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday April 6th from 9:00-10:45 am at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd, Aston, PA. Service at 11:00 am in the main chapel. Interment to follow at Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie’s memory can be made to The Riddle HealthCare Foundation, 1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Annex Building, Floor 2, Media, PA, 19063; or to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10006. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019