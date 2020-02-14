|
Dorothy (Twaddell) Grau, “Dot” age 102, a longtime resident of Aston, PA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fair Acres Nursing Home, Lima, PA. Dorothy was born January 19, 1918 in Boothwyn, PA. Wife of the late Ludwig Grau, mother of the late Joyce Gorman and Ronald E. Grau. Survivors: Son: Richard Grau of Aston, PA; Daughters: Joan Ayers of Jacksonville, Florida, Marilyn Flannery of Landenberg, PA, Norma Gerrity of Malvern, PA; Brother: Raymond Twaddell of Oxford, PA; 12 Grandchildren, and many Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, February 18th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020