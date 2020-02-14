Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Grau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" (Twaddell) Grau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" (Twaddell) Grau Obituary
Dorothy (Twaddell) Grau, “Dot” age 102, a longtime resident of Aston, PA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fair Acres Nursing Home, Lima, PA. Dorothy was born January 19, 1918 in Boothwyn, PA. Wife of the late Ludwig Grau, mother of the late Joyce Gorman and Ronald E. Grau. Survivors: Son: Richard Grau of Aston, PA; Daughters: Joan Ayers of Jacksonville, Florida, Marilyn Flannery of Landenberg, PA, Norma Gerrity of Malvern, PA; Brother: Raymond Twaddell of Oxford, PA; 12 Grandchildren, and many Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, February 18th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -