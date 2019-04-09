|
|
Dorothy H. McCartney, of Swarthmore, PA, formerly from Norwood, PA, passed away on April 5th, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family. Dot was predeceased by her beloved husband John McCartney; her daughter Karen (Walter) Manchin and her brothers Edward (Evelyn) and Robert (Laurel) Slebodnick. She is survived by her sisters Ann Marie (Max, deceased) Fortunato and Carol (Walter) Bobowski; sons John (Gary) and Jim (Colleen) McCartney; daughters, Kathleen (Ted) Drew and Joy (Joe) Crawford; grandchildren Kyle (Kristin), Dan, Karly, John, Josh, Sean and great grandchildren Chase, Travis and Kam. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Hazleton, PA, to the late George and Anna (Guba) Slebodnick, Dot moved to Philadelphia to attend Nursing School at Pennsylvania Hospital. She graduated with the Class of 1948 and proudly worked as a Registered Nurse for Pennsylvania Hospital, Taylor Hospital and Ross Manor Nursing Home in Ridley Park. She was devoted to her patients, especially at Ross Manor, to whom her mission was to make their last days, months or years as pleasant as possible. After retirement, she and John enjoyed traveling and spending time at their beach house, crabbing, fishing, and watching the sunset while sipping their Manhattans. After John passed, Dot stayed active and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and her Wednesday gatherings with the Norwood and the Golden Age Senior Groups. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, April 13, from 10 am to 12 noon at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 990 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Mass will follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot’s memory to Taylor Hospice or The .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019