Dorothy J. Breitenbach, age 95, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Freedom Village in Coatesville, PA. She was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Delaware. She is a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, class of 1941. After attending Beacon College in 1942, Dorothy went on to work as a secretary at the DuPont Company until her retirement in 1982. In her free time Dorothy loved to travel and tend her garden. Dorothy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Glen Mills, PA. She was the daughter of the late Frank Jackson and Hazel Corey; sister of the late Grace Gibson, and the wife of the late William Breitenbach. Survivors: Children: William Breitenbach, Jr. and Winona Abbott. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church and School, at 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019
