1932-2019 Dorothy J. Lehman Carnevale, 86, formerly of Aston, died February 26, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Esta Miller Lehman and was raised in Jersey Shore, PA before moving to Aston in 1957. She was a member of The Church of St. Joseph and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dorothy was the wife of the late John P. Carnevale, her husband of 46 years, who died in 2001. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Barbara), John P. Jr., (Grace), Kirk (Diane) and Gina Luke (Kevin); her brothers, Neil and Ralph Lehman; 13 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10:30AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Church of St. Joseph, 3225 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15AM. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Glen Mills Senior Living, 242 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019