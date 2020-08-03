Dorothy Kenyon Gamble, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Dot was born in Darby, PA, resided in Ridley Township for 35 years, before moving to Granite Farms Estates, Middletown Twp., Media, PA. She was a graduate of Darby High School and a 1950 graduate of Beaver College, now Arcadia University. Dot was an executive secretary at the former Scott Paper Company. She was an active 45 year member of the former Parkside United Methodist Church before joining Christ United Methodist Church, Middletown Twp., Media, PA. Dot was a former volunteer at Taylor and Riddle Hospitals, and was a volunteer counselor and coordinator for the Elderly Tax Assistance Program. Dorothy had been a bowler and enjoyed line dancing. More recently, she enjoyed exercise class, playing Rummikub with her friends and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her positive attitude and joyful outlook on life will be greatly missed. Wife of the late John W. Gamble III (Jack), who passed away in 1988; Sister of the late Lillian Kenyon Heverly and Richard Kenyon; Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kenyon Survivors: Daughters: Gail (Kirby) Daras and Beth (Chip) Freney Sons: John W. (Sandra) Gamble IV “Skip” and Rick (Bonnie) Gamble Sister-in-Law: Nancy Bryant 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren Also survived by cherished nieces and nephews and 2 special cousins. Services and Interment will be private. Memorial donations will be made to: Innabah Camp and Retreat, 712 Pughtown Rd. Spring City, PA 1947. Condolences: www.msbfh.com