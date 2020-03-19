|
Dorothy Lorraine (Urban) Warfield, 97, of Bethel Twp, PA passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at Penn Hospice, West Chester, PA. A resident at Glen Mills Senior Living for the past 2 years, Dorothy has been a resident of Bethel Twp. for over 60 years. Dorothy was born in Concordville, PA to the late Edgar Frey Urban and Ethel (Hart) Urban. She was a member of the Riddle Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary in its earliest years and a member of the Eastern Star Friendship Chapter #551 OES. Dorothy had many hobbies and interests including being a voracious reader of over 150 books/year as well as daily devotionals, an avid seamstress who clothed herself and her children, and engaged in custom tailoring for family and friends, a skilled outdoor sportswoman who was adept at preparing wonderful meals for her family using fish and game and the vegetables from her garden, and she enjoyed playing pinochle with her senior friends in her later years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Samuel Frederick Warfield, Jr.; nine siblings, and a son-in-law, Jeffrey Fretchel. She is survived by four children, Susan (Warfield) Hazel and husband Glenn of Garnet Valley, PA; Barbara (Warfield) Fretchel of Claymont, DE; Robert Wynne and wife Shirley of Dover, DE and E. Patricia (Wynne) Johnson and husband Robert of Glenolden, PA; siblings, Ralph Urban of West Chester, PA and Joan (Urban) Preston of Prescott, AZ; eight grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Interment private. Due to the pandemic, plans for a memorial service will be made at a future date. Memorial Donations in her name may be made to the Pearl S. Buck International, 520 Dublin Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020