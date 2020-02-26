Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Dorothy M. Custer Eldridge

Dorothy M. Custer Eldridge Obituary
Dorothy M. Custer Eldridge, 86 of Carrollton, TX (formerly of Prospect Park) passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD November 15, 1933 to the late Joe & Marie (Misenhalder) Mizell. Visitation will be Sunday March 1st from 7 – 9 PM and again Monday from 10 – 11 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Her Funeral Service will be Monday 11 AM from the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall. Online condolences and full obit at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020
