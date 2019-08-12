|
|
Dorothy M. Stauffer of Media, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Ohio with her family peacefully. Dorothy was born and raised in Delaware County, PA. She graduated from Springfield HS in Delaware County. Studied Radiology and worked at HUP for over 35 years and retired in 1995. She loved her friends in Media especially the Hickory Hill Condo residents. She always loved the staff at Riddle Hospital and at HUP. She was extremely charitable during her retirement years. Dorothy had a love of gardening and cooking. Dorothy also had a fondness for dogs especially Collies! Dorothy will be deeply missed by her nephew John F. Stauffer, Jr. (Theresa) and her nieces & nephew: Erin (Andrew Perpetua), Kelly, Kevin (Lindsay), and Shannon Stauffer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Eva Stauffer; her brothers Jack (Rose Mary) and Harry (Mary) Stauffer. All services will be held Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Toppitzer’s Chapel, Drexel Hill, PA with burial at Arlington Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30PM Funeral: 1:00 PM Interment: 1:30 PM In lieu of flowers, please donate in Dorothy’s name to the , Riddle Hospital, or HUP Radiology.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019