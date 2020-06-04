Dorothy Mundy Laxton 95, of the Rockdale section of Aston passed away June 3rd peacefully at the home of her daughter in Ocean City MD. She was the wife of the late Ralph Laxton. She is survived by her children, Marian Ardinger, Jill Graham (Steve) She was preceded in death by her sons Ralph (Joyce) & Richard (Geri) and grand daughter Tracy Graham. She is also survived by eleven grand children, nineteen great grandchildren & one great great granddaughter. Dorothy was the owner of Laxton Trash Removal and Matriarch to her family. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary (Historian) the Eastern Star and life long member of Resurrection (Calvary) Episcopal Church in Rockdale where she served on several committees. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Resurrection Episcopal Church, 2131 Mount Rd. Aston, PA 19014.



