Dorothy “Dot” O’Connor, 91, of Trainer, Pa passed away on May 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. O’Connor. Dot is survived by her loving children David O’Connor, Deborah Sheldon & Claire Bush; sister Jeanne DiGuiseppe; grandchildren Christine Sheldon & Danielle Bush; nieces Caroline DiGuiseppe, Jean Marie Johnsen, Jeanne Mlodzianowski; nephews Jeffrey & John Johnsen; great-nieces Alexandria DiGuiseppe & Jacqueline Mlodzianowski; great-nephews Christian & Michael Mlodzianowski. Family and friends are invited to Dot’s Visitation 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070. Int: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019