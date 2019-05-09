Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" O'Connor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy "Dot" O'Connor Obituary
Dorothy “Dot” O’Connor, 91, of Trainer, Pa passed away on May 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. O’Connor. Dot is survived by her loving children David O’Connor, Deborah Sheldon & Claire Bush; sister Jeanne DiGuiseppe; grandchildren Christine Sheldon & Danielle Bush; nieces Caroline DiGuiseppe, Jean Marie Johnsen, Jeanne Mlodzianowski; nephews Jeffrey & John Johnsen; great-nieces Alexandria DiGuiseppe & Jacqueline Mlodzianowski; great-nephews Christian & Michael Mlodzianowski. Family and friends are invited to Dot’s Visitation 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070. Int: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Download Now