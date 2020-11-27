1/1
Dorothy Osowski
Dorothy Osowski, age 71, passed away on November 27, 2020 at her home. Dorothy was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Garnet Valley with her husband Joseph F. Osowski, Jr, in 1999. She graduated from Neumann College with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, majoring in Management Information. Dorothy worked at Boeing as a Data Based Administrator for twenty years and retired at age 58. At Boeing she created ever lasting friendships with her DBA group it was like her second family. She also worked part time at Assisi House. In her free time she enjoyed crabbing, gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and taking her yearly trips down to Ocean City Maryland. She also enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Snickers and Nugget. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Rogers, and the wife of the late Joseph F. Osowski, Jr. Survivors: Daughters: Lauren Nines (Randy Rose) Joanne Avella (Matthew). Step-Children: Jennifer Blake (Tom), Joseph Osowski (Stephanine), Stephanie Osowski. Siblings: Joseph Rogers (Elizabeth), Bernard Rogers (Mary), and Margaret Biddle and 12 grandchildren. Viewing: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 9:30am-10:15am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave, Upper Chichester Township, PA 19061. Mass: Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be sent to CUREPSP at www.give.psp.org or Saint Labre School for the Indian Children at www.stlabre.org/


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
