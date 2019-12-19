|
Dorothy R. Gorbey, age 95, of Morton, PA passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born to Howard & Emma Stone Deitz in Philadelphia, PA, she resided the past 68 years in Morton. A homemaker, Dot was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Morton. She was known by her family for caring for her home, sewing and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Dot is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Gorbey Jr. who died in 2004 and 2 siblings, Howard Deitz Jr. and June Fedena. Dot is survived by 4 children, David Gorbey, Dottie (Dominic) Cappelli, Edward (Donna) Gorbey, and Gail (Thomas) Brawley, a brother, Edward (Gerry) Deitz, 9 grandchildren, David (Melissa) Gorbey, Danielle (Carlos) Gorbey, Deirdre (Bill) Donovan, Amanda (Josh) Bennett, Eddie (Dawn) Gorbey, Gabrielle (Jim) Takacs, Justin Brawley, Morgan Brawley, and Audra Cappelli, and 9 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11AM. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019