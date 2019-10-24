|
|
Dorothy Virginia Ackerman, age 95, of Middletown Twp., PA, passed away on September 14, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Nellie Stern, Dorothy was born and raised in Bedford, PA. She was a graduate of Bedford High School and worked for the Rationing Board of Bedford County during WWII. After the war, Dorothy moved to Philadelphia where she worked as a bookkeeper for Atlantic Richfield through the early 1950’s. She married her husband, the late William A. Ackerman, and settled in the Media area where she raised her family and resided through 1987. Dorothy moved to Chester County and lived in Hershey Mill for nearly 20 years before returning to the Media area as a resident of Granite Farms Estates. Dorothy was a loving mother and wonderful homemaker. She was an active and proud member of the Media Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. Always involved in her community, Dorothy was a member of the Womens Club of Lima and she volunteered with the Red Cross at Fair Acres and the Old Forge School. In her free time Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge with friends, gardening and sewing. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, William A. Ackerman. She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. William Ackerman (Dr. Kimberley) of Loveland, CO; daughter Carol Constantinou (John) of Kennett Square, PA; and step-daughter Mary Luise Gunn of Tiger, GA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren George, Virginia & Stephen Constantinou and Alexander Ackerman as well as step-grandchildren Richard Gunn and Heather Haskell. Dorothy’s memorial service will be held on November 2, 2019 at the Media Presbyterian Church. The service will begin at 11:00 am and their will be a family reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Media Presbyterian Church (30 E. Baltimore Ave. Media, PA 19063) or the . Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019