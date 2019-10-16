Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy W. McConnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy W. McConnell Obituary
Dorothy W. McConnell, wife of the late R. Paul McConnell, of Springfield Delaware County, died October 15, 2019 at the age of 99. Loving mother of Donald R. (Alisa) McConnell and Linda (Jeffrey) Sherman. Loving grandmother of Chelsea Nicosia, Zachary McConnell, Jason and Alexandra Sherman. Great-grandmother of Forest Sherman. A Memorial Service will be held on her 100th birthday on June 23, 2020 at a place to be determined. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Simpson Meadows, 101 Plaza Dr., Downingtown, PA 19335. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.