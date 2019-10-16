|
Dorothy W. McConnell, wife of the late R. Paul McConnell, of Springfield Delaware County, died October 15, 2019 at the age of 99. Loving mother of Donald R. (Alisa) McConnell and Linda (Jeffrey) Sherman. Loving grandmother of Chelsea Nicosia, Zachary McConnell, Jason and Alexandra Sherman. Great-grandmother of Forest Sherman. A Memorial Service will be held on her 100th birthday on June 23, 2020 at a place to be determined. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Simpson Meadows, 101 Plaza Dr., Downingtown, PA 19335. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 17, 2019