Dory Jean Shea, age 40, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Dory was born December 21, 1979 in Philadelphia with Spina Bifida, on that day she had the first of her many surgeries. Dory never let her disability overcome her abilities. She was able to be main streamed through Delaware County School District and graduated from Sun Valley High School, Aston, PA, Class of 1999. She attended Penn State, Delaware County Campus, and in 2001 she earned the Walker Award in recognition for her advocacy for the disabled. Dory had been instrumental in the education of her fellow students and of the campus at large to the issues surrounding those with disabilities. Dory enjoyed visiting Longwood Gardens and the Butterfly Atrium at Hershey Gardens. She was active in the Spina Bifida adult network and looked forward to attending Spina Bifida National conferences, when her health permitted. A fan of musical theater, she attended both Broadway and touring companies’ events, especially the work of Stephen Sondheim. With the support of medical professionals through her life, she was able to lead a rich and rewarding one. Dory was active on Facebook where she freely offered frank observations on life, politics and soap operas. Her one final wish was to have everyone vote in this year’s Presidential election. Family and friends recall her smile, strong will and keen sense of humor, FONDLY! While her physical presence will be missed, her spirit will remain with all who had the blessing to have known Dory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Spina Bifida Association of Delaware Valley, 6935 Airport Hwy Lane, Office 1, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Celebration of Dory’s celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences: www.msbfh.com