Douglas H. "Doug" Watson

Douglas “Doug” H. Watson, age 82, passed away on March 11, 2019 in West Chester. He was born and raised in Chester and worked for many years for General Motors. After his retirement, Doug worked at PACE, a treatment facility for alcoholism and drug addiction. Doug was an avid golfer who loved playing and watching baseball, as well as spending time with friends and family. He helped everyone he could and would do whatever was necessary to ensure everyone around him was smiling. He was the son of the late Marvin and Grace (Westley) Watson. Doug is survived by his wife Rose (DiOrio) Watson and many friends and loved ones. Visitation: Tuesday from 10-11:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Limen House at www.limenhouse.org, a treatment facility for alcoholism and drug addiction in Wilmington. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019
